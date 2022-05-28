Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $39.81. 96,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,673. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

