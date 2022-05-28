LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) SVP Fergal Stack Sells 5,405 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Fergal Stack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66.
Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $49.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after buying an additional 626,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,999,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.
LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
