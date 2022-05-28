Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LXRX opened at $1.74 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $260.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

