Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,797. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

