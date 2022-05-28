Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

