Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,751 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 811,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

