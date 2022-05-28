Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIMAF. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $41.34 on Friday. Linamar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.