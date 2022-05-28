Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 124,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Read More
