Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 124,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

