Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 76.7% in May

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.
LKREF stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Link Real Estate Investment Trust (LKREF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.