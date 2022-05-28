Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 76.7% in May

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

LKREF stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

