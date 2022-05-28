Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

