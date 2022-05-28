Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
