Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 27.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 14.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Livent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Livent by 57.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 2.03. Livent has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

