LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $13.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,371,000 after purchasing an additional 385,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

