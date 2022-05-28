Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

