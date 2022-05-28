Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS LKHLY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Get Lonking alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.