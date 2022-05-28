Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the April 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lottery.com stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) by 767.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,396 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Lottery.com were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Lottery.com stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

