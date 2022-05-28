Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
In other Lument Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $147,490. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.48.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
