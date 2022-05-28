Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

In other Lument Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $147,490. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 483,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.