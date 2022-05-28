Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

LYEL stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $26,745,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 1,471,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,217,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.