Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 67.5% in May

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the April 30th total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.72. 46,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.63.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

