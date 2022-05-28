Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CNONF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

