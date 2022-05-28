Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

MGNI opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

