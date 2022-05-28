Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

