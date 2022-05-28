Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Manning & Napier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 14.32%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manning & Napier (MN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.