Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of MRO opened at $31.07 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

