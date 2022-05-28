Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GATE opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Marblegate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,506,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 367,452 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $14,362,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $14,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $14,362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 1,146,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

