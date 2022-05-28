Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRKR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.30 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

