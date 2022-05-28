MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of MarketWise stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.