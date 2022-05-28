Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $172.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.21. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

