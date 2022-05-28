Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

