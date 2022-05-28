Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MTDR opened at $61.86 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

