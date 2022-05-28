Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

MAXN stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.15). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 271,992 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

