Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 2,473,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,893.8 days.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

