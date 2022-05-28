Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 2,473,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,893.8 days.
Mazda Motor stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.
