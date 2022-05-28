McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 527 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $174,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

McKesson stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.96. 1,088,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.06 and a 200 day moving average of $275.12. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 767,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.8% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

