Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDGF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Medacta Group stock remained flat at $$124.00 during trading hours on Friday. Medacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.06.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

