Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

