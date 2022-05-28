MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 590,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

