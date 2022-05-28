Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $$12.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. Meiji has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

