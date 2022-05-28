MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 626.8 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

