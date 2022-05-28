MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 626.8 days.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
