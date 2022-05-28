Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTR opened at $17.50 on Friday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.