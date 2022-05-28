Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,091,600 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 40,895,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYBUF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 34,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,239. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

