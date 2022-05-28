MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 88.8% in May

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.52.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
