MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 88.8% in May

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

