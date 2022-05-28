MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MGEE opened at $80.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,655 shares of company stock worth $122,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

