MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

