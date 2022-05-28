Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MVSTW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,930. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,597 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

