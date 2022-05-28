Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

