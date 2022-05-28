Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

