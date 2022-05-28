Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 382,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.