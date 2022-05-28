MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 87.0% in May

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MOGU opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MOGU during the third quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MOGU by 142.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MOGU during the second quarter worth $29,000.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

