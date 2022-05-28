MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 87.0% in May

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGUGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MOGU opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MOGU during the third quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MOGU by 142.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MOGU during the second quarter worth $29,000.

MOGU Company Profile (Get Rating)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

