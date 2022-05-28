Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 47.4% in May

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Kempen & Co downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $7.71. 159,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

