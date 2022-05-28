Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the April 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.3 days.
OTCMKTS:MLLCF remained flat at $$6.65 during midday trading on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.
