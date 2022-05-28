MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ML stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 1,080,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,000. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 207,942 shares of company stock valued at $399,334.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.